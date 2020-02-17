MERIDIAN, Miss. – The Lady Indians came up short in their upset bid of No. 23 Meridian after a hard-fought 5-4 loss while the No. 22 Indians rebounded from their first loss of the season to pick up a 7-2 win over the Eagles on Friday.
Women’s Singles Results
In No. 1 singles, Juliana Alves picked up a hard-fought win over Zoe Freke 7-5, 6-4. Maggie Creekmore lost to Elisiva Latu 6-4, 6-0 in No. 2 singles. Farrah Fowlkes dropped a 6-3, 6-1 decision to Rachel Van Horn in No. 3 singles. In No. 4 singles action, Riley Crouch rallied to defeated Tessa Ward 6-1, 4-6 (13-11). Brianna Hibbler continued to play well and picked up a 6-3, 7-5 win over Britney Murphree in No. 5 singles. Sydney Ferguson knocked off Autumn Wellborn 6-4, 7-6 in No. 6 singles.
Women’s Doubles Results
Alves and Creekmore lost to Freke and Latu 8-5 in No. 1 doubles. Fowlkes and Crouch dropped an 8-5 decicsion to Ward and Van Horn in No. 2 doubles play. Hibler and Ferguson dropped a tough 9-8 (7-5) decision to Murphree and Wellborn in No. 3 doubles play.
Men’s Doubles Results
The Indians got off to a good start by sweeping all three doubles matches. Franco Roldan and Sergio Garcia defeated Dawson Welch and Matthew Tennant 8-6 in No. 1 doubles play. Reese Duncan and Hayden Embry pick up an 8-5 win over Dieter Guevara and Taylor Jefcoat in No. 2 doubles. In No. 3 doubles action, Jackson Christ and Jacambrian Madlock knocked off Brice Gordon and Corey Jones 8-5.
Men’s Singles Results
In No. 1 singles, Roldan picked up a 7-6, 6-1 win over Tennant. Garcia defeated Dieter Guevara 6-3, 6-0 in No. 2 singles play. Duncan knocked off Welch 6-4, 6-0 in No. 3 singles. Embry won a tough battle with Jefcoat 6-4, 7-6 (9-7) in No. 4 singles action. Madlock dropped a 6-2, 7-5 decision to Gordon 2-6 5-7 in No. 5 singles. Torean King fell to Corey Jones 6-1, 6-4 in No. 6 singles.
