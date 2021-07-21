Itawamba Community College President Jay Allen and W President Nora Miller sign a memorandum of understanding to provide educational opportunities and seamless transfer for students pursuing careers in early childhood education.
Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women signed a memorandum of understanding July 14 to provide educational opportunities for students pursuing careers in early childhood education.
The agreement establishes a pathway for ICC students who are earning an associate’s degree in Early Childhood Technology to have the opportunity to complete a bachelor’s degree at The W.
According to the agreement, ICC and The W will work together to enroll students in the Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Development program, including advising and encouraging students, alumni and constituents who qualify. The W agrees to share information regarding the rotation of its Early Childhood Development courses so that eligible ICC graduates may make informed advising decisions and complete degree requirements in a timely manner.
“I am so pleased that Itawamba Community College and The W are partnering to provide 2+2 pathways for their students to become ours upon completion of their associate degrees,” said Nora Miller, W President. “These pathways streamline students’ transition to our bachelor’s programs, allowing them to plan their schedules so they won’t lose credit hours when they transfer. This can save students both time and cost.”
“This agreement will allow our students to now have an opportunity to transfer their credits and work toward a bachelor’s degree at MUW in a discipline in which they are truly passionate,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. “This degree opportunity recognizes the value of career education degrees offered at Mississippi’s community colleges and the impact they are making on Mississippi’s workforce. This allows our previous, current and future Early Childhood Technology majors a natural progression for post-ICC educational endeavors while transferring academic credits.”
Both ICC and The W advisers will collaborate to ensure seamless transition between programs.
ICC’s Early Childhood Education Technology program is designed to equip students with the knowledge and skills needed for employment in daycare centers, nursery schools and as assistant teachers. The opportunity to transfer work earned to apply on a bachelor’s degree could be life changing, said Tina Gary, ICC Early Childhood Technology instructor. “I’m excited that our students will be able to utilize their early childhood degree from ICC to further their education at The W.”