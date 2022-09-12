Purchase Access

Award-winning Itawamba Community College women’s basketball coaches Carrie Ball-Williamson of Pontotoc and Nanci Gray of Tupelo will be honored for their legacy during homecoming activities at the Fulton Campus beginning at 3 p.m., Oct. 6.

