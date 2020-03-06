FULTON, Miss. - Itawamba Communtiy College will host its annual high school softball tournament on Monday, March 9 on the Fulton campus.
The nationally-ranked Indians will host six games on the day with North Pontotoc and Houston starting the day at 9:00 a.m. with South Pontotoc and Russellville (Ala,) rounding out the event with the final game scheduled to for a 5:45 opening pitch.
Schedule
9:00 a.m. - North Pontotoc vs Houston
10:45 a.m. - Corinth vs Houston
12:30 p.m. - North Pontotoc vs Caledonia
2:15 p.m. - Corinth vs South Pontotoc
4:00 p.m. - Russellville (Ala.) vs Caldeonia
5:45 p.m. - Russellville (Ala.) vs South Pontotoc
