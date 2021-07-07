Itawamba Community College will offer Enhanced Forklift Operator Training, Aug. 16, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Belden Center (3200 Adams Farm Rd.).
Topics include the requirements of the OSHA Powered Industrial Truck Regulation 29 CFR 1910.178, safe powered industrial truck operation and how forklifts work, identification of operating hazards as well as the general principles of safe operation and how to properly inspect and maintain a forklift.
According to ICC Pathway Coordinator Josh Gammill, “This eight-hour class will provide students the opportunity to receive hands-on training on three different classifications of forklifts: Standup Rider (Class 1), Order Selector (Class 2) and LP Gas Powered Sit-Down Forklift (Class 4).”
Cost of the course is $85.For more information or to preregister call (662) 407-1500 or email rakelly@iccms.edu.