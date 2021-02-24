Itawamba Community College will present “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play” by Joe Landry, Feb. 25-27 at 7 p.m. at the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center Auditorium on the Fulton Campus.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating is limited and socially distanced.
Produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc., the unique 1940s era show will feature live Foley sound effects and three Hitchcock favorites: “The Lodger,” “Sabotage” and “The 39 Steps.”
Members of the cast and crew include Adam Whitten of Fulton; Tony (Matt) Savell of Philadelphia; Zion Cooper and Gabrielle Cooper, both of Russellville, Ala.; Isaac Floyd of Tupelo; and Trinity Eacholes of West Point.
Admission is $8, and tickets are available at www.iccms.edu/VintageHitchcock!