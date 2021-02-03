Itawamba Community College’s men’s basketball team opened a busy week of action for the athletic department at Northwest Mississippi Community College last Monday with a 66-57 loss. They lost again on Thursday to East Mississippi Community College at home 62-61 in a thriller.
The men’s and women’s tennis teams each suffered setbacks last week. The women lost at Jones College on Wednesday 9-0 and the men 7-2. The teams had similar results when they returned to action on Friday. The men fell 8-1 and the women 9-0.
Baseball took part in a triple header Friday at Northeast Mississippi Community College. The Indians lost in extra innings 5-4 to the host school and fell 9-3 against East Mississippi.