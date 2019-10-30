Itawamba Community College’s football program pulled off an upset on the road in the regular season finale, defeating No. 2 Northwest Mississippi Community College, 22-21, to keep its playoff hopes alive.
Led by a strong performance by the offensive line, the Indians had 322 yards of total offense with sophomore quarterback Clark Mills (Ecru) throwing for 278 yards on 23 completions and a touchdown, while rushing for another score.
The Indians’ (5-4, 4-2 MACJC North) air attack was led by Collins Woods III (Mobile, Alabama) who gained 137 yards on five receptions, including the 59-yard game-winning touchdown.
Defensively, the Indians contained the talented Ranger offense for most of the game getting numerous big stops and forcing several three-and-out drives. The linebacker duo of Nick Smith (Cleveland) and Keshun Parker (Calhoun City) led the defense combining for 25 tackles, Smith with 13 and Parker with 12. Smith also picked up two sacks and two tackles for loss for 24 yards, while Parker had one sack and a pair of tackles for loss.
Sophomore defensive back Sylvonta Oliver (Sardis) added 11 tackles and one pass breakup, and Jaquan Williams (Kosciusko) picked off two Ranger passes on back-to-back drives, leading to the game-winning touchdown and ending a big drive with three minutes left in the contest.
The Indians took advantage of a Northwest mistake to get excellent field position after an illegal kicking penalty on a bad snap during an attempted punt set up Mills’ two-yard touchdown run for the first score six minutes into the game. The extra point was no good, but Skylar Grissom (Fulton) banked a 34-yard field goal off the left upright to give the Indians a 9-0 lead early in the second quarter.
After Northwest scored on a 10-yard run to cut the lead to 9-7, Hiram Wadlington (Oxford) scored from five yards out to give the Indians a 15-7 advantage. However, the Rangers (7-2, 4-2 MACJC North) cut the lead to 15-14 before halftime on a two-yard run.
The third quarter was scoreless, but Northwest took its first lead of the game early in the fourth on a 16-yard quarterback scramble. With 7:17 remaining, Williams intercepted a Ranger pass, and a few plays later, Mills connected with Woods for a 59-yard touchdown, and Grissom hit the extra point to give the Indians a 22-21 lead.
Williams picked up his second interception of the night on the ensuing drive in the end zone. However, Northwest had another opportunity, but a failed fourth down attempt with under a minute to play secured the upset victory for the Indians.
The Indians will now play the waiting game to see if their season continues or ends with the thrilling win over Northwest, as they need a Northeast victory over No. 14 East Mississippi Saturday in Scooba. If Northeast wins, the Indians will travel to No. 1 Mississippi Gulf Coast Nov. 2 for the MACJC Semifinals with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
[Editor’s note: East Mississippi won on Saturday ending the Indians’ season.]