CLARKSDALE, Miss. – It wasn’t pretty but a win is a win.
Itawamba Community College (1-2, 1-2 MACCC North) survived five turnovers Saturday afternoon and forced Coahoma Community College (1-2, 1-2 MACCC North) to turn the ball over four times in a 19-14 road win over the Tigers.
The Indians scored on a 50-yard touchdown pass to Qua Davis (Biggersville) from Loden Bolden (New Albany) on the opening drive of the contest. The Tigers looked to answer on their opening drive of the game but an interception by Daveon Sistrunk (Fulton) ended the drive.
Davis finished the game with 160 yards and two touchdowns on five catches. Bolen threw for 284 yards on 16 of 24 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Coahoma tied the game on a 4-yard pass to Jakobi Jackson with 50 seconds left in the first quarter.
ICC regained the lead when Jamarcus Quarles (Oxford) slipped a couple of tackles and sprinted to the end zone for a 35-yard touchdown but a missed kick left the door open for the Tigers. After forcing the Tigers to punt, Bolden hit Davis for an 83-yard pass to take a 19-7 lead after a failed two-point conversion.
Quarles rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.
The Tigers drove to the 5-yard line in the final seconds of the half when Bryce Wallace appeared to scramble in for a touchdown as time expired but a great solo tackle by Tekoy Randolph (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) at the 1-yard line allowed the Indians to take a 12-point lead into the locker room.
Coahoma made it a 19-14 game on a 12-yard pass to Von Hill with 5:37 left in the third quarter.
The Tigers went to the end zone but Takorian Porter (Athens, Ala.) ripped the pass away from Hill to stop another scoring threat with 5:20 left in the game.
Coahoma bounced back to force the Indians to punt with 2:12 left in the game and quickly drove to midfield before Peyton Rea (Madison) stepped in front of a Wallace pass to pick it off and return it 26 yards before falling to the turf to allow the Indians to kneel their way to the 19-14 victory.
Defensively, the Indians held the Tigers to 291 yards of total offense.
Randolph had 12 tackles (8 solo; 4 assists) with five tackles for a loss of 19 yards and two sacks. Corley Hooper (Ecru) added 11 tackles (6 solo; 5 assists) with two tackles for a loss of 10 yards, a sack and a fumble recovery.
The Indians are scheduled to face Mississippi Delta Community College (0-1, 0-1 MACCC North) Saturday with the First American National Bank opening kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m. in Fulton. The Davis Ford Pregame Show will start at 12:30 on Mix 95.9 FM and LetsGoICCTV.com/red.
