Itawamba Community College President Dr. Jay Allen has been named to the American Association of Community College Board of Directors for a three-year term.
He is one of two Mississippi community college presidents serving on the prestigious board, which acts on behalf of the institutional members to create and maintain a vision for AACC, provide a national voice and advocacy for the community college mission and to determine and ensure that the organization adheres to appropriate standards of performance. A total of 32 presidents serve on the Board. Allen is an affiliate council representative and board member for the Community Colleges of Appalachia, which serves the common interests of colleges and their communities through programs and services responsive to the unique cultural, geographic and economic development challenges facing the region. Dr. Mary Graham of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College is serving on the AACC Board as well.
The AACC represents nearly 1,200 two-year, associate degree-granting institutions and more than 12 million students.
Allen became the seventh president of ICC on July 1, 2017 after serving as president and chief executive officer of Hopkinsville Community College in Kentucky since January 2014.
A native Mississippian, he served in several leadership positions at Hinds Community College and as a senior-level administrator for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College – Perkinston and the George County Center – for a combined total of 25 years. He earned the associate’s degree from Hinds, both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Mississippi State University and the doctorate from the University of Mississippi.
He currently serves on numerous local, state and national boards, including chair of the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges State Workforce Education committee; chair of the Mississippi Education Achievement Council responsible for the statewide educational attainment goal and Chair of the HERDI South Board. In 2019 he was nominated by students and awarded Phi Theta Kappa’s national Paragon Award recognizing college presidents who show exceptional dedication and support of student success by emphasizing academic achievement, leadership and service among high-achieving students at their college.
Allen and his wife, Belinda, have two daughters, Emma Grace, 18; and Mollianne, 13.