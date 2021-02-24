Jackson, Miss. – Itawamba Community College’s Brandon Brown was named Men’s Basketball Player of the Week by the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) for his performance Feb. 8-12.
The sophomore guard helped the Indians go 1-1 last week and scored a total of 37 points while shooting 54 percent (13-24). Brown also grabbed 19 rebounds, had nine steals, seven assists and a block in the two contests.
In the Indians 68-61 win over Coahoma, Brown scored a season-high 26 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. The Memphis, Tenn. native added 11 points and six rebounds in the 66-45 road loss to Holmes.
Brown shot 62 percent (10-16) from the charity stripe as well. He leads the Indians this season with 20.9 points per game and rebounds with 11 per game.