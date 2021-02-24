Jackson, Miss. – Itawamba Community College’s Madison Burrus has been named Softball Pitcher of the Week by the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) for her performance in the opening week of the season.
The sophomore right hander helped the No. 11 Indians go 1-1 last week as she allowed only four hits and two earned runs while striking out six in 13 and two thirds innings of work.
In the heartbreaking 3-0 season opening loss to Shelton State, Burrus went seven and two thirds innings of without allowing a hit, but was hit with the tough luck loss after the Bucs picked up two hits in extra innings.
The following day, the Hernando native picked up her first win of the season by throwing a two-hitter in six innings of work in the 4-1 win over Snead State.