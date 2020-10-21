The Itawamba Community College football team traveled to Senatobia last Thursday night for a contest with the Northwest Rangers.
The Tribe fell behind 16-0 in the first quarter, but buckled down on defense and held the Rangers scoreless over the final three quarters.
A fourth quarter comeback that included a touchdown run by Tyler Day and a 59-yard touchdown pass from freshman Loden Bolen wasn’t enough as the Indians fell 16-14.
ICC travels to Coahoma Community College Saturday for a game that is slated for 2 p.m. This game was originally scheduled to be the last of the season, but Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Commissioner Steve Martin announced the change late last week.