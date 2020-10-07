FULTON, Miss. – Holmes Community College announced it will suspend all football activities until Friday, October 16, due to positive COVID-19 tests and individuals falling under the college’s close contact protocol.
Due to the decision, Itawamba Community College’s Thursday night game in Goodman has been postponed until further information from the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) Commissioner.
“We appreciate and respect Holmes’ decision about the game Thursday,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. “Like Holmes, the health and safety of our student-athletes remains our top priority and will continue to be at the forefront of our decision-making as we continue to navigate throughout the school year.”
The Indians are scheduled to be back in action on Thursday, Oct. 15, at Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia.
