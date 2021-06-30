Jake Hartfield of Fulton, director of recruitment and orientation, and Nathan Ward of Mooreville, English instructor and supplemental instruction technician, at Itawamba Community College have been selected as participants for the 2021-22 Mississippi Community College Leadership Academy.
A native of Raymond, Hartfield has been director of student activities and orientation leaders sponsor since 2018. He will transition to his recruitment and orientation position July 1. His educational background includes the associate’s degree from Hinds Community College and both the bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Mississippi State University, where he is currently enrolled in the doctoral program in community college leadership. He currently teaches an orientation leader course at ICC. At ICC, Hartfield serves on several committees, including COVID-19 Reopening Task Force, Student Honors Selection Committee (Chair), Community Relations and Standards Committee, Commencement Committee, Strategic Planning Council, Strategic Enrollment Management Team, Student Activities Committee (chair), Academic Calendar and Enrollment Committee and College Council. He has been a member of numerous professional organizations. His honors include first place in Summer Orientation Booklet from the College Public Relations Association of Mississippi and graduate of the ICC Leadership Development Institute. Hartfield previously served as area coordinator and residence life coordinator at the University of South Carolina and graduate assistant and residence director at Mississippi State University. He and his wife, Amanda, have two children, Evie-Kay and Henry. The Hartfields are members of Harrisburg Baptist Church in Tupelo.
A 1998 graduate of ICC, Ward earned both the bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Mississippi. Since 2007, he has served as an English instructor at ICC, where he also has been a supplemental instruction technician since 2018. His employment history includes New Albany High School, Tupelo High School, the University of Mississippi and adjunct English instructor at ICC. Ward serves as Sigma Kappa Delta faculty sponsor at ICC. He is a member of ICC’s Curriculum and Academic Calendar and Enrollment committees and a student adviser. His professional memberships and affiliations include SKD, the National Council of Teachers of English and National Writing Project/University of Mississippi Writing Project. His honors are Mississippi Humanities Teacher Award for 2021, William Winter Faculty Scholar Award, Lamplighter Award, HEADWAE 2018 Outstanding Faculty honoree, ICC Leadership Development Institute graduate and QEP Outstanding Faculty Mentor Award. He is the worship leader at Trinity Baptist Church in Fulton. Ward and his wife, Kelly, are the parents of Ely, Braydy and Luke.
The Mississippi Community College Leadership Academy was developed in the spring of 2009 to address the projected need for upper-level leaders in the Mississippi community college system. The MCCLA is organized around the practical needs for future community college leaders, specific to the Mississippi community college system.