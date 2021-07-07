Students in Itawamba Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing and Practical Nursing programs will have an opportunity to benefit from a significant grant from the Women’s Foundation of Mississippi.
The $40,000 Access to Opportunity – Training and Graduating a Healthcare Workforce for Mississippi grant will be divided between the ADN and PN programs based on relative program enrollments, said Rilla Jones, dean of Health Science Instruction. This year, 31 ADN and 19 PN students will receive funds.
Students in their final year/semester of their nursing program will be informed of this grant during the beginning of the fall semester, Jones said. Those who would like to be considered for the grant will complete an application and sign a consent form for FAFSA data to be accessed. Selection will be based on lowest estimated financial contribution and income level and the most number of dependents.
Students who are selected will be awarded $800.
“This targeted, need-based funding will allow students near graduation to be able to pay for expenses, such as NCLEX review courses, licensing exams and gaps in other financial aid awards, that could prevent them from finishing their programs,” Jones said.
The grant will be evaluated through the tracking of course numerical averages before and after the award, and a student satisfaction survey will be administered.
“Itawamba Community College is sincerely grateful to the Women’s Foundation of Mississippi for this grant that will enable ICC’s Associate Degree Nursing and Practical Nursing students to enhance their opportunity to complete their programs,” said ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. “It will assist in removing financial barriers that could prevent students from attaining their dream of preparing for the workforce as healthcare professionals.”
In addition to Jones, Associate Degree Nursing program director Dr. Dana Walker, Practical Nursing program director Dr. Lisa Pearson and Pathways coordinator Josh Gammill submitted the grant proposal.
The Women’s Foundation of Mississippi awards hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to community colleges and early education programs to broaden access to opportunity and increase self-sufficiency.