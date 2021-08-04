Itawamba Community College’s Paralegal Technology program has been ranked second in the nation by College Values Online.
ICC has been identified as having one of the top most affordable accredited online paralegal certificate programs, according to ICC President Dr. Jay Allen. “The elite ranking is a testament to the innovative programs that ICC offers as we ensure that our students have the best start in their careers.” The ranking considered tuition and return on investment.
College Values Online’s mission is to provide assistance in selecting the best college for each individual situation by offering rankings of schools and various degree programs in addition to information on numerous career options from a value perspective. Its list of the top 20 affordable online accredited paralegal certificates began with certificate programs with costs under $13,000 (based on tuition reported to College Navigator). The programs were then ranked according to the quality of the program based on graduation rate and student-to-teacher ratio.
ICC offers two degrees in paralegal studies: an online Associate of Applied Science degree in Paralegal Technology and an Associate of Arts in general studies emphasis. The two-year degree in paralegal technology includes coursework in legal research, civil litigation and legal writing.
Coursework in wills and estates, family law, torts and real property introduces students to subsets of the legal field while providing information about legal principles and procedures, according to program director Jamie Hall. Students gain the analytical, communication, research and technical skills needed to work alongside legal professionals. The program also includes an internship during which students apply learned concepts.
ICC’s online paralegal technology program prepares students for entry-level positions as paralegals and legal assistants in law firms, government agencies and businesses. Students can complete the 61-62 hour credit program in two years.
“ICC’s general studies associate degree with an emphasis in paralegal studies prepares students to pursue a four-year degree,” Hall said. “Learners complete 60 credit hours.”