Both Phi Theta Kappa chapters at Itawamba Community College have elected officers for 2021-22.
Officers of the Upsilon Sigma Chapter at the Fulton Campus include Harley Boone of Guntown, president; Kiley Smith of Houston, vice president of scholarship; Haley Dean of Saltillo, vice president of scholarship; Carli Cole of Smithville, vice president of service; Ely Ward of Mooreville, Reporter for the MS/LA Region and chapter vice president of service; Leah Pennington of Pontotoc, vice president of leadership; Chloe Evans of Nettleton, vice president of leadership; Lanie McCaughey of Hernando, vice president of communications/public relations; Matthew Wheeler of Fulton, vice president of membership; Jacob Clinton of Guntown, vice president of membership; Eli Hathcote of Smithville, vice president of fellowship; and Luke Jackson of Mooreville, vice president of fellowship.
Beta Tau Sigma Chapter officers at the Tupelo Campus are Hannah Dean of Houston, president; Nossibah Algamal of Ecru, vice president of service; and Claire Renee Blassingame of Tupelo, vice president of leadership.
Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is composed of more than 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 11 nations with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges.