Itawamba Community College’s men’s basketball program has sent another player to the next level with sophomore guard Rance Champ signing with Belhaven University.
The Shannon native helped the Indians advance to the conference tournament quarterfinals last season and averaged 6.2 points per game coming off the bench. In 22 games during his sophomore season, Champ led the Indians with a 43% 3-point average. Also, Champ received Academic All-State honor from the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC).
During his freshman season, Champ played in 22 games, averaged 6.2 points per game and scored a career-high 16 points in the Indians’ 73-61 road victory over Northeast.
Champ is the fourth Indian from last season’s squad to advance to the next level. Travonta Doolittle signed with Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Ma’Darius Hobson with Ouachita Baptist and Tyler Smith with Reinhardt.
For more information on ICC Men’s Basketball and the other 11 intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter(@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com