Several Itawamba Community College staff members received awards from the College Public Relations Association of Mississippi, which were presented during a recent virtual conference. The 21 awards were the most in the Community Relations Department’s history.
They include:
C.J. Adams of Fulton, first place in View Book for “2020 ICC Recruiting Lookbook;” first place in Admissions and Recruitment Piece for “ICC Recruiting Trifold;” first place in Television Spots for “ICC SkillUp Commercial;” third place in Television Spots for “ICC Tomorrow Commercial;” first place in Radio Spot for “SkillUP Radio Commercial;” third place in Radio Spot for “Start on Time, Finish Early:” first place in Public Relations Campaign for “A New Look for a New Decade: A New Identity for ICC;” second place in Public Relations Campaign for “Navigating the Pandemic: The First Six Months;” grand award in the junior division in Electronic Media for “ICC SkillUP commercial;” second place in Advertisements for “ICC Veterans Day Ad;”
Lee Adams of Fulton, first place in Single Piece artwork – Sports for “2020 ICC Football Poster;” second place in Single Piece Artwork – Sports for “2020 ICC Softball Poster;” second place in Sports Photograph for “Leaping interception;” and third place in Sports Photograph for “Comeback catch;” second place in News Media/Social Media for “Alumni Testimonials;” first place in Public Relations Campaign for “A New Look for a New Decade: A New Identity for ICC;” second place in Public Relations Campaign for “Navigating the Pandemic: The First Six Months;” first place in Web Page: Sports Only for “letsgoicc.com;”
Dr. Jay Allen of Fulton, first place in Public Relations Campaign for “A New Look for a New Decade: A New Identity for ICC;” second place in Public Relations Campaign for “Navigating the Pandemic: The First Six Months;”
Amy Brown of Fulton, first place in Brochure for “MANUP Trifold Brochure;” first place in Public Relations Campaign for “A New Look for a New Decade: A New Identity for ICC;” second place in Public Relations Campaign for “Navigating the Pandemic: The First Six Months;”
Maggie Caldwell of Mooreville, first place in News Media/Social Media for “Cameos for graduates;” first place in Public Relations Campaign for “A New Look for a New Decade: A New Identity for ICC;” second place in Public Relations Campaign for “Navigating the Pandemic: The First Six Months;” second place in Public Relations Innovation for “Cooking with the Tribe;”
Tyler Camp of Mantachie, first place in News Media/Social Media for “Cameos for graduates;” first place in Public Relations Campaign for “A New Look for a New Decade: A New Identity for ICC;” second place in Public Relations Campaign for “Navigating the Pandemic: The First Six Months;”
Adam Gore of Fulton, third place in Radio Spot for “Start on Time, Finish Early;” second place in Radio Programs for “ICC Hour;” first place in Public Relations Campaign for “A New Look for a New Decade: A New Identity for ICC;” second place in Public Relations Campaign for “Navigating the Pandemic: The First Six Months;” first place in Web Page: Sports Only for “letsgoicc.com;”
Dr. Melissa Haab of Louisville, first place in View Book for “2020 ICC Recruiting Lookbook;” first place in Admissions and Recruitment Piece for “ICC Recruiting Trifold;”
Raphael Henry of Tupelo, first place in Public Relations Campaign for “A New Look for a New Decade: A New Identity for ICC;” second place in Public Relations Campaign for “Navigating the Pandemic: The First Six Months;” second place in Public Relations Innovation for “Cooking with the Tribe;”
Millie Mask of Plantersville, first place in Sports Photograph for “Too fast;”
Jordan Smith of Tupelo, first place in View Book for “2020 ICC Recruiting Lookbook: first place in Admissions and Recruitment Piece for “ICC Recruiting Trifold;”
Dr. Bobby Solomon of Belden, first place in Brochure for “MANUP Trifold Brochure;”
Nina Strother of Fulton, first place in Radio Spot for “SkillUP Radio Commercial;” third place in Radio Spot for “Start on Time, Finish Early:” first place in News Media/Social Media for “Cameos for graduates;” first place in Public Relations Campaign for “A New Look for a New Decade: A New Identity for ICC;” second place in Public Relations Campaign for “Navigating the Pandemic: The First Six Months;” second place in Advertisements for “ICC Veterans Day Ad;”
Taylor Tutor of Ecru, first place in View Book for “2020 ICC Recruiting Lookbook;” first place in Admissions and Recruitment Piece for “ICC Recruiting Trifold;”
Donna Thomas of New Albany, first place in View Book for “2020 ICC Recruiting Lookbook;” first place in Admissions and Recruitment Piece for “ICC Recruiting Trifold;” first place in Brochure for “MANUP Trifold Brochure;” first place in Radio Spot for “SkillUP Radio Commercial;” first place in News Media/Social Media for “Cameos for graduates;” first place in Public Relations Campaign for “A New Look for a New Decade: A New Identity for ICC;” second place in Public Relations Campaign for “Navigating the Pandemic: The First Six Months;” second place in Public Relations Innovation for “Cooking with the Tribe;” second place in Advertisements for “ICC Veterans Day Ad;”
Dr. Emily Tucker of Guntown, first place in Brochure for “MANUP Trifold Brochure;” and
Steven West of Mantachie, second place in Public Relations Campaign for “Navigating the Pandemic: The First Six Months.”
Thomas was also re-elected treasurer of the association for 2021-22.
The awards, which covered work produced during 2020, were presented during a virtual conference May 17 since COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the annual spring conference for a second year. Both two-year and four-year colleges received awards in separate categories.