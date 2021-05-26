This phrase has been used by countless people normally when discussing the economy in reference to money. Rising Tide isn’t just about money though, it’s also about people. We have to lift those up around us with support, proper training, better jobs, and providing a better quality of life. Raising the bar to lift our economy and our people up is my daily task. I spent the first part of last week at the Mississippi Main Street Directors’ Training. Equipping myself with a supportive team and with the proper training helps ensure prosperity for our people and our economy. I most enjoyed getting to know all the Main Street folks that work around the state. Their efforts to promote businesses in their downtown areas lead to restored community pride and revitalization efforts. By simply listening to their stories, I was reminded of the investment in time, money, and energy it takes to build up a town. It doesn’t happen overnight. It happens through persistence and perseverance with community support using proven techniques and programs that lead to robust outcomes. We all shared how small towns around the state rallied together to survive and thrive during this pandemic. I learned many new ideas, but these stories of triumph from the state’s Main Street Directors also confirmed how well Itawamba County responded to COVID-19, how well our businesses adjusted their business models to keep their doors open, and how many innovative plans have already begun to take shape within our towns and communities. As I learned from their stories, they also heard and applauded Itawamba County’s successes. I am thankful for our leaders’ vision for a more prosperous future for our towns and communities and the new position that Itawamba County has earned among these other state leaders.
There is a great deal of planning for the year ahead. We’ve already hosted May Market for Fulton businesses which provided local shops with two to three times the revenue of a normal weekend. We want to thank the businesses, Fulton Businesses Development Committee, City of Fulton, Do Right Bar B Que, Fulton Firefighters, Snowie, and most of all our shoppers for this successful event. We also assisted with the first Movies in Mantachie Park. Through business sponsorships, Town of Mantachie support, volunteers, and sales at concessions, over $600.00 was raised to go towards the town’s Christmas Lights! More events and more businesses are on the way. Planning sessions will be held beginning in July with newly elected leaders of each municipality to brainstorm and organize the main initiatives for the new fiscal year. We will also have an Itawamba planning session with elected officials from each municipality. Presentations from local and state organizations will enhance the county-wide planning. This meeting will build relationships across municipal boundaries in order to work together to bring more economic vitality to our county as a whole. Everyone working together helps raise the tide to lift all boats for Itawamba!