Dear Itawamba County graduates,
I want to congratulate you on this momentous achievement. Graduation has arrived, and you survived the first major step into the rest of your life. You and your team of supporters worked hard to reach this milestone. Your parents, teachers, coaches, preachers, and other leaders poured themselves into you. Make sure and show them your appreciation in getting you to this point. Especially thank your parents. Be gentle with them. Your graduation brings them extreme pride, but your newfound freedom can also cause them anxiety. As your world changes over the next few months and years, seek guidance before making tough decisions, take time to express appreciation for the people who love you the most, and look for ways to help others along the way.
You have been given so many opportunities to be successful. You have a solid base that can propel you into an attainable future full of possibilities. As you begin this next chapter called Adulthood, there is one quote I would like to give you that can help you during tough times. Winston Churchill once said, “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.” As the Class of 2020, you enter a world of unprecedented opportunities. Technology, and our society’s sudden reliance on it, will allow millions to hear your words. Your ideas will be shared worldwide, and your good works can impact more people than ever before. I can attest there will be challenging times, exciting developments, stressful occasions, and constant changes on your road ahead. The ability to adapt to ever-changing conditions will bring you opportunities for growth, allow you to maneuver through challenges, and help you overcome obstacles to succeed in every aspect of your life. Things will not always go as you plan. Most of the time, they will not. So learn to be flexible and make changes as necessary. It will help you be more successful through college, career, and family life.
Graduates, you are stepping out into the world of the great unknown. There are lots of decisions to be made, and every decision has rewards and consequences. Plotting your course in this life can be daunting. Weighing the positives and negatives, making every decision in prayer, and seeking and listening to wise counsel then applying it can help to ensure your success. You also need to cultivate relationships. Nurture the ones you have and build new ones. You will only be successful in life if you invest yourself into others. The old saying is “It’s not what you know, but who you know,” and it is the truth. So, get to know as many people as you can. You’ll thank me later!
Finally, America needs you, Mississippi needs you, and Itawamba County needs you! Go forth and make your dreams come true, but don’t forget us when you reach the mountaintop. Congratulations, Itawamba County graduates!