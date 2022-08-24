Vaunita Martin Mug

Vaunita Martin

Over the past few weeks, we have welcomed new residents to Itawamba by the droves as school has started back. Beginning the new school year, ICC is celebrating 75 years this year! Our community college is rated the best in the state of Mississippi and it showed as the welcome mat was rolled out with all kinds of activities for the students. Dr. Allen even got in on the action with a miniature “stuffed” version showing up for pictures with students at different events. He had fun being suited up at the water party at BSU, the students had him dancing at the block party, he participated in donuts and coffee, cookouts, and a popsicle social too. Local churches worked together to help the students move into dorms. Nothing says community spirit more than being the literal hands and feet of Jesus by giving of time, sweat, and muscles, to help these families move their most precious cargo in, their children! Businesses welcomed the students too with anniversary celebrations in downtown and a brand new business, Cuts & Coffee, opened just in time for the students arrival. As a community, we welcome these students and hope they feel at home and become a part by participating in events and visiting our local businesses.

