Over the past few weeks, we have welcomed new residents to Itawamba by the droves as school has started back. Beginning the new school year, ICC is celebrating 75 years this year! Our community college is rated the best in the state of Mississippi and it showed as the welcome mat was rolled out with all kinds of activities for the students. Dr. Allen even got in on the action with a miniature “stuffed” version showing up for pictures with students at different events. He had fun being suited up at the water party at BSU, the students had him dancing at the block party, he participated in donuts and coffee, cookouts, and a popsicle social too. Local churches worked together to help the students move into dorms. Nothing says community spirit more than being the literal hands and feet of Jesus by giving of time, sweat, and muscles, to help these families move their most precious cargo in, their children! Businesses welcomed the students too with anniversary celebrations in downtown and a brand new business, Cuts & Coffee, opened just in time for the students arrival. As a community, we welcome these students and hope they feel at home and become a part by participating in events and visiting our local businesses.
As our Itawamba County Schools opened their doors, most parents were having individual dances of their own as they unloaded children in the car lines and loaded them up on buses. Those grocery bills just got a little bit lighter too! As we all get back into the routine, keep one thing in mind, pray. We need to pray for our administrators, our teachers, our support staff, our bus drivers, our coaches, and most of all for our students. My biggest prayer for them is they receive all the necessary tools to achieve what God created them to do. Our schools are the center of our communities. We need to pour ourselves into ensuring every child’s needs are met. It’s not just the job of school staff to meet those needs, the community needs to get involved too. Our churches can be a lifeline to the students by providing clothing, hygiene needs, and food for the school pantries. Local farmers could partner with the school to provide produce for farm to school to home and hold classes for students and parents to learn how to grow, cook, and can food. There are tons more of ideas how to integrate the community into the schools to teach necessary life skills. We have the greatest generation of recyclers that could teach our children a thing or two.
Our schools are the most important recruiters for our county. How does a family or business decide where to move to? The number one consideration is the school system! With Itawamba schools receiving top ratings, new residents and business are flocking to Itawamba. Be a part by giving our children the support they need to ensure a lifetime of success.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.