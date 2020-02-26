ICDC is currently celebrating its 68th year serving Itawamba County. As always, its focus remains business recruitment and retention, tourism development, community development and education.
I can hardly overstate the strides that have been made in Itawamba County over the last five years. Our county has witnessed the opening of over 120 new businesses, substantial increases in county revenue, and an enhanced level of civic and community pride. How has the county accomplished all of this in such a short period of time? Collaboration, facilitated by ICDC. Local elected officials, community organizations, business leaders, and educators fostered this growth. The strengthening of stakeholders’ relationships, the creation of entrepreneurship programs, and the offering of leadership training to our youth builds a lasting legacy. What we couldn’t accomplish as individuals has become a reality through the collective efforts of our citizens.
Itawamba County must continue to invest in order to maintain momentum. The services provided by ICDC promote our businesses, train our next generation of leaders, enhance our communities, attract families to live in our county, and inspire visitors to tour our county. ICDC – through its staff, board, and members – strives to improve the county by recruiting businesses, adding housing, improving storefronts, beautifying the county, and ensuring our students have support in surpassing their educational goals. Ultimately, the members of the ICDC strive to provide our citizens with jobs so they can live, work, and raise families right here in Itawamba County. By joining the ICDC, individuals and businesses unite in making these goals reachable.
Your investment in ICDC directly enhances our efforts to attract tourists to Itawamba County. The current Itawamba Jr. Leadership Project, Swing By Itawamba, consists of students strategically placing decorated swings throughout the county. ICDC will produce brochures to inspire visitors to travel throughout the county to experience all the swings. Over the past four years, 73 students have completed the Itawamba Jr. Leadership Program. This program allows our students to make a lasting impact on their home county while gaining leadership experiences that will enhance their academic and professional careers. Please consider investing your time by volunteering to help with this program. Whether you can oversee a group, attend the sessions once a month, or just donate to the ICDC, you can ensure this program continues to succeed and grow.
Finally, ICDC provides assistance for those who dream of starting their own businesses. ICDC promotes businesses through our social media presence on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat. Planning sessions with businesses and elected officials foster opportunities to collaborate and create events to benefit the citizens and businesses alike. Advice about business plans, locations, logos, product lines, and much more can be found at the ICDC. You can be a part of our organization by becoming a member. Individuals may join for only $65 per year, and small businesses may join for $150.00 per year. Your membership, participation and support makes these activities possible. Join ICDC today! Let’s keep Itawamba County moving forward!