“What is the Itawamba County Development Council, and how does it improve my life?” I have been asked these questions often over the past six years. ICDC exists to bridge the gap between citizens, businesses, and elected officials. We concentrate on creating partnerships through the outreach of our board. We’re a team made up of elected officials, business owners, educators, and community leaders. We collaborate through the business development committees for each municipality on ways to enhance your quality of life. It requires everyone to be at the table to plan for improvements in infrastructure (roads, fiber, water, gas, sewer), expanding educational opportunities, growing our business sectors, increasing our tourism efforts, and most importantly, growing our future leaders. Planning sessions are held throughout each year with municipal leaders. This time is used to set achievable goals for the year ahead. We strategize grant opportunities to help pay for initiatives, work together completing applications, and ensure everyone is on board working to complete projects upon approval. ICDC does this with every municipality.
How did I learn how to do this? First, I enjoyed a lengthy career at the Mississippi Development Authority and Appalachian Regional Commission. During my years there, I served Northeast Mississippi, helping counties attract new industries, retain existing industries, and supporting the expansion of industries. I attended and graduated from the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute, the most respected economic development academic program in the country. Meeting with economic developers from all over the world confirmed the valuable lessons that I had learned working with industries and local developers in North Mississippi. Advancing a county doesn’t happen overnight. It happens through creating an overall vision, developing a long-term plan, and it can only succeed if the community supports the plan. Visionary elected officials must provide leadership for the plan to work. Years of persistent and steady progress will lead to enhanced standards of living, higher-paying jobs, and more opportunities to grow in the future.
Over the past few weeks, I have been meeting with current elected officials and candidates for municipal office. In meeting with them, I’ve become even more passionate about the work at hand. As a result of these ongoing discussions, I remain optimistic about the future growth of our county, the success of our businesses, seizing new opportunities, and the role of ICDC as the catalyst for making it all happen. There’s one word that keeps coming up over and over again in these meetings: Unity. Progress through unity is not a small task. It takes years of dedicated work to begin to see the pendulum swing in the right direction. Today, we can see the achievements of ICDC’s work over the past six years. Imagine what we can achieve together if we continue to strive for Itawamba’s greatness. ICDC and Itawamba County’s success depends on you–becoming an active member of ICDC, shopping local, sharing your ideas, and voting wisely. Friends, “Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success.” Henry Ford