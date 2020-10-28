It’s the time of year we gather, eat, shop, and enjoy the blessings of the holiday season. This year will be no exception. We might alter a few things to keep everyone safer, but families will get together come rain, shine, or COVID! Itawamba is coming to life with different events to celebrate the season. Mantachie is having the Monster Mash on Thursday, October 29th from 6-8 p.m. Curbside trick-or-treating with participating businesses and costume/storefront contests will be posted to the Town of Mantachie Facebook page. Just send your little goblins picture through messenger to the Town page. The ones with the most likes for costume and storefront will receive prizes for 1st, 2nd, 3rd place! Mantachie will be hosting Jingle & Mingle on November 14th-15th with participating businesses providing great deals, treats, and door prize drawings. Mantachie Christmas will follow on December 5th, with a Christmas parade at 2:00 p.m., shopping event at 3:00 p.m., Santa and hot chocolate in front of the town hall from 3:00-6:00 p.m., and lighting of the town tree at 7:00 p.m. There is also an added bonus this year. Six-inch ball ornaments are available for purchase at the town hall for $10 each. The ornaments are red for in honor of or white for in memory of a loved one. The names will be added to each ornament, then hung on the town tree for all to see and admire. All proceeds from the ornament sale will go towards unique lighting for the town. We appreciate the Mantachie Pilot and Anchor Clubs for taking this on as a project this year!
Tremont School is selling chances to win a 2020 Ford Fusion! Students and faculty are selling the chances for $20 each or 6 for $100. The drawing is on Dec. 18th. The Tammy Wynette Center is scheduled to have a Mississippi School of Music Recital on December 12th, 7-9 p.m. Tremont will be having a Christmas Parade this year. The day and time have not been set. Make sure you are following us on Visit Itawamba Facebook page, on Instagram and Snapchat at ita 4571, and @ItawambaCDC on Twitter to stay up to date.
In Fulton, Jingle & Mingle will be held over two days this year on November 7th-8th. The merchants are extending shopping opportunities over the weekend to assist with safety, more shopping opportunities, and enjoyable savings. On Saturday, November 7th, Lunch on the Square will be provided by local restaurants from 10 am-2 pm. Vendors will be located down Main Street and businesses will have sidewalk sales to lower the number of customers inside the stores, there will be treats, and door prize drawings too from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. On Sunday, the festivities continue from 1-5 p.m. for shopping with vendors and businesses. Santa will be available for pictures in front of the courthouse at special times during the event.
Wishing everyone a safe and happy holiday season, and remember to Shop Itawamba for Christmas!