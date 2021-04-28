In 2008, Itawamba County joined the other CREATE community affiliates in the mission of building local endowments. FIRST is a local charitable community foundation through which individuals, families, organizations, and businesses can invest in the future well-being of Itawamba County. FIRST uses income from the endowment to support local initiatives to improve the quality of life for all Itawamba County residents. It is structured to keep pace with the changing times and to make sure that this foundation fund continues to grow and support the community into the future. Being a local affiliate helps donors target charitable giving in Itawamba County by building an endowment and community savings account. FIRST is currently engaged in the tuition guarantee program for graduating seniors in Itawamba County to attend Itawamba Community College tuition-free. In the years ahead, we hope to improve recreation, fine arts, after-school tutoring programs, transportation for the elderly, and food banks in all the communities in Itawamba County.
What Projects Are Currently The Focus For FIRST?
1. Education- Along with other education projects, FIRST is a proud supporter of the Itawamba Community College Tuition Guarantee Program for graduates of high schools in Itawamba County. This year we have supported: Mantachie Football Boosters, Hands-Free Filtered Water Bottle Fillers for each school, Tremont Attendance Center- Chrome Book Chargers, ICTC Stem Day, Hand Sanitizer and Dispensers for each school, Mantachie Elementary- Sneeze Guards
2. Family Aid- Proud supporters of local Food Pantries, Itawamba Food Angels, MSU Extension Service: Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon, Safety Day, and Senior Citizen Day.
3. Fine Arts- Broadening the horizons of our students and our community. Supported Tremont Attendance Center- Art Program, Mantachie Anchor Club, Mantachie Robotics Team
4. Public Recreational Facilities- New and enhanced public playgrounds for our community.
We are proud of the projects that have been supported this year through sponsorships and donations at last year’s FIRST Love Couples Bunko Night! Please make plans to join us for this year’s fundraising event, Talk Derby to Me on May 1st at 3:00 p.m. The event will be held at the Fulton Country Club. We will have the Jason Childers & Co. Band, Amateur Cornhole Competition, Best-Craziest-Biggest Hat Competition, Best-Craziest Dressed Competition, Fabulous Food provided by Carrie Ruth Catering, Cash Bar, Dancing, awesome Door Prizes, and so much more. We want to thank this year’s sponsors: Johnny Crane, FL Crane, SprintPrint, Tremont Floral, Montgomery Enterprises, Kline Mechanical, Bryan and Cindy Wilson, ICC Alumni and Foundation, JESCO, 1st American National Bank, Laken Osbirn Farm Bureau Davis Ford, Tombigbee Tooling, Max Home, Vibe Up Nutrition, Tech Form, Covenant Financial, B&B Concrete, Clay & Clay Properties, and Marquis Dental. Thank you also to all the businesses that have donated door prizes! Tickets are $50 for the event and are available at ICDC or through our board members. For more information on the FIRST, Contact Chairperson Vaunita Martin at (662) 862-4571 or donate online Create Foundation Make a Donation - Create Foundation.