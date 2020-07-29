Itawamba County has experienced tremendous growth over the last six years. This growth has not been an accident; it occurred because of concentrated efforts among elected officials, business owners, building owners, and entrepreneurs.
The Itawamba County Development Council actively advertises Itawamba County through social media on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat. These platforms help reach all ages to promote our county and our businesses. ICDC staff averages an hour-and-half per day in these promotions. During the current pandemic, ICDC launched ITA’s Time to Shop Facebook group to promote our businesses in a one-stop shopping atmosphere, including Facebook live sales.
Because of these efforts, we have witnessed a tremendous uptick in our citizens shopping locally, which helps tax money stay within the county. It is easier now than ever to support your local businesses. Countywide, we have four websites for Fulton, Mantachie, Tremont, and ICDC. These websites include information for those considering moving here, starting a business, and information on our communities. This comprehensive effort has and will continue to bring growth to our county.
In order to have success and growth, our leaders set the stage for it. The success of our existing businesses is key to recruiting new businesses to our county. ICDC assists our existing businesses in several ways:
- We hold quarterly meetings with business owners to discuss solutions to challenges they face.
- We assist with marketing strategies, shopping events, and community events to highlight our businesses.
- We maintain a constant line of communication with our businesses through group text to disseminate information quickly.
- We encourage collaboration between our businesses to bring awesome ideas to reality and to promote one another.
- Recently, we worked closely with our businesses to help them acquire PPP, EIDL, and state grant funds. By sharing detailed instructions on these programs and their applications, Itawamba County businesses found themselves at the front of the line for these programs.
The successful strategy at ICDC is simple: When we all work together to help our businesses and promote our communities, we all win!
Several new businesses have chosen to locate in Itawamba County. The work over the past six years paved the way for the success that we experience today. ICDC stands committed to recruiting more businesses to our county while promoting our existing businesses to achieve continued growth.
Every business brings additional value to our county and its communities. The ICDC staff and our partners strive daily to pave the way for all our businesses to succeed and expand.
Do you need help with the creation of a business plan, a marketing plan, or a financial plan? ICDC and its partners will assist you in these efforts. Thank you to our existing business for choosing Itawamba as your place to do business. ICDC pledges to continue to invest in you to ensure your success.
If you know of someone considering a business venture, please have them contact ICDC for assistance. ICDC stands ready to make your dreams come true!