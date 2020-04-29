We have seen triumphs, great support, and our community as a whole coming together over the past six weeks. There’s beauty in people helping people, businesses helping other businesses, and officials working together to set up parameters to protect our citizens. It shows our commitment of coming together while staying six feet apart.
The impact of COVID-19 has changed all of our daily lives, especially in the way we educate, shop, eat, work, worship, and play. Staying home means safety and security, and families are spending more time together than they have in many years. “Home is where the heart is” rings truer today than it has in decades. Just a few weeks ago, we could not imagine a time we would stream church services to watch as a family, work from home with online conferencing, conduct “live” sales with curbside pickup for shopping, and serve food at restaurants from curbsides only. Like every other season in our lives, we are learning, growing, and overcoming to better our communities and county.
What has this time meant to you and your family? My family currently works from home, completing college assignments and work projects from laptop computers and smartphones. We have divided our house into work areas in order for each family member to have his or her our own space. We try to coordinate lunches and suppers together. We spend most afternoons and evenings together relaxing, completing projects around the house, exercising, singing, watching movies, and simply spending time together. Our conversations have become more meaningful; our time has become more valuable; and our appreciation for one another has grown. Our pace has slowed, giving us time to enjoy nature and roast marshmallows over a bonfire. Because of this current crisis, our family reconnected and reset its priorities. When we open America again, we hope to preserve some of the tranquility and meaningful moments.
In Itawamba County, we are family, and soon our family will reopen store fronts, reopen offices, and reopen schools. We will repair the fiscal toil on our county. We will visit with one another again. We will worship, dine, and meet together again. As we move forward towards a sense of normalcy, please follow the guidelines. Remain patient, keep your health and the wellbeing of your neighbors at the forefront of your actions. Our current trials will not end at once. We will move forward in baby steps in order to ensure a repeat of this process.
Finally, remember to shop and eat with your local businesses. These businesses, which invest so much in our communities, need our help! They have taken a tremendous hit, and our purchases and support will determine the road to their recovery. Let us shop local and buy products made in Itawamba County, in Mississippi, and in America. We built this county, state, and these United States; we will rebuild them together again!