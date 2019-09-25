There’s just something about this time of year that brings a yearning for the first bonfire of the season to roast hot dogs, make s’mores, tell stories, and just look up at the stars on a crisp and cool fall night. As daylight gets shorter, we still have much to do, just not the daylight to do it with. With bonfires come cleaning up the yard, raking leaves, covering faucets and such. Mamas like to start decorating, putting up fall wreaths, carving pumpkins with the kids, and bringing out everything pumpkin flavored. For some, it’s time to roll out Christmas stuff. For those of us that have worked in retail, the answer to that is a firm, “NO!” Christmas doesn’t come out until after Thanksgiving. Either way, it’s a wonderful time of year to celebrate the changing of seasons and more family time.
It’s also a time for chilis, stews and soups. Oh how those simmering smells fill homes with such an aroma. With bellies full and bodies beginning to warm, it becomes flannel pajama time, wrapping up in a blanket on the couch to watch an old movie with a mug of apple cider, and hibernation just around the corner. Sleep is always better in the cooler months, too. There’s nothing like throwing a quilt made by a loved one on the bed and sinking in, covered with warmth and feeling the love that quilt was made with. It brings back memories of the old feather bed at great-grandmother’s house piled with quilts and a minimum of three children snuggled in. There was never a bed so comfy as that one!
As we long to slow down a bit, there’s so much activity happening here in Itawamba County. We have Friday night lights, homecoming parades and a tailgating competition. Businesses are busy decorating with scarecrows, mums, hay bales, and pumpkins for the Scarecrow Fulton Tour. Take the family to tour and take pictures with themed scarecrows from each participating business.
We are also celebrating new businesses, with more on the way, planning an ICDC Board retreat, State of the County meeting, conducting Jr. Leadership Sessions, planning and implementing community development projects, closing out a year, and opening a new fiscal year. We hope all of these activities will encourage our citizens to support our businesses, our students, and community development efforts. Enjoy the fall, y’all!
Upcoming local events:
• IAHS Homecoming Parade – Sept. 26 at 6 p.m.
• Scarecrow Fulton Tour – Oct. 1-31 at participating businesses
• Tremont School selling lunch plates Oct. 1st @ ICDC at 12 p.m.
• Bill Morris reception and book signing – Oct. 3 @ The Itawamba County Times at 3 p.m.
• Tremont School selling lunch plate – Oct. 8 @ ICDC at 12 p.m.
• Mantachie Homecoming Parade – Oct. 10 at 5 p.m.
• ICC Tailgating Competition - Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
• MSU Extension Service Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon – Oct. 18 at 12 p.m. @ Fulton First Baptist
• Scare on the Square - Oct. 29 @ downtown Fulton at 5:30 p.m.
Vaunita Martin is the executive director of the Itawamba County Development Council. She can contacted at vmartin@itawambams.com