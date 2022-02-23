I was talking with a friend last week as she asked me what’s going on? About ten minutes later, I came up for more air and exclaimed “It’s So Crazy Good!” I just don’t know how else to explain what is happening and it’s all at the same time. I’ve had the pleasure to meet with ten possible new business ventures in the span of two weeks. Itawamba is seeing growth like never before and it’s so exciting. We’ve shared the news of two new banks coming to Fulton in the same week: Community Spirit Bank is located in downtown Fulton on Main Street and Farmers & Merchants Bank is located in the shopping center beside Walmart. Both have plans to expand to new locations in the near future. In the past two weeks, we’ve held three ribbon cuttings for new businesses: Kelly’s Kitchen, River Pointe Home Center, and the Salty Net. More businesses are on the way! ICDC in partnership with our municipalities continues recruiting established businesses that will complement our existing businesses to come to the county too. It’s not just new businesses, we have lots of events coming too.
Itawamba Main Street Roadmap has been rescheduled for March 28th-April 1st. We have posted the schedule on social media. We invite the public to attend our Community Visioning Session in your municipality: Fulton- Monday, March 28th at 5:30 p.m. at City of Fulton Boardroom, Tremont- Tuesday, March 29th at 5:30 p.m. at the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center, and Mantachie- Wednesday, March 30th at 5:00 p.m. at Mantachie Town Hall. We invite you to bring your ideas on ways to improve your municipality. We invite everyone to attend the Roadmap Reveal Reception, Friday, April 1st at 11:00 a.m. with the presentation beginning at 11:30 a.m. at ICC Student Services Building in the banquet rooms. This will be the four-year plan highlighting each municipality’s projects.
The Redlands Festival is returning! Fulton will begin the festivities by bringing back Picking in the Park on Thursday, March 31st with line dancing at 6 pm and live entertainment at 7 pm. The festival will run from Friday, April 1st-Saturday, April 2nd. Friday night will quick off with live entertainment and food truck vendors. Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. will be the Redlands Run 5K starting at Playgarden Park. Arts & Craft vendors will be set up on Main Street between Cummings and Clifton redlights. Handicap parking will be available at the parking lot behind Playgarden Park on Cedar Street. Horse-drawn wagons will pick up attendees at ICC parking lots and at the public parking spot beside Porch Swing Pickings on Main Street to deliver folks to the festival. Vendors will open at 10:00 a.m. Boss of the Toss Corn Hole Tournament, Doggie Dash, Educational stations, The Itawamba Players will be having skits of the Chickasaws traveling to North MS, Headliner for Friday is Audio Banyo, and Saturday night is Dukes of Country. Join in the fun!