School is out for summer! As you are looking for some free things to do to get the kids out of this house, help them discover Itawamba. If you want to teach them some history while having fun, we have so many options available. Make plans to visit The Cedars, Also Known as the Cates-Gaither House, this one-story Greek Revival style planters cottage was built circa 1859 by shipbuilder and merchant Pleasant Cates. Its name reflects the history of the original site of the home that was once surrounded by a grove of cedar trees. It is one of the two antebellum houses in Fulton. To schedule a tour contact Danny Gaither at 662-601-5241. We also have the Jamie Whitten Historical Center Complex, designed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District. It includes an interesting museum with exhibits created by several Federal agencies involved in the economic development of Mississippi’s beautiful hill country. Several of the exhibits are multi-media displays and many illustrate the rich history and heritage of this area. Have the children work on family genealogy by visiting the Itawamba Historical Society’s Gaither Spradling Library. This is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the rich history and heritage of Itawamba County. Also on site is the George Poteet History Center filled with unique finds donated to the museum. You also may find it interesting to know the historical center sits on a former Chickasaw settlement!
How about taking the kids outside for some physical activity! Visit the Midway Marina which boasts a beach area, beautiful waterway views, kayaking, fishing, paddleboards, and you can have lunch at the restaurant. If you have a golfer in the making, they also have a driving range. We also have wonderful parks in Itawamba: Playgarden Park has a splash pad and playground area; Mantachie Park has a walking track, workout equipment, basketball and tennis courts, and covered pavilions with picnic tables; and Tremont Park has a walking track, gazebo, and beautiful green space perfect for kites and frisbee throwing! Visit the Tenn-Tom Walking Track and let them walk, run, or bike out their energy. You can have a picnic at the new pavilion and discover the Underground Railroad Bicycle Route marker with awesome information on the history of the Underground Railroad. Itawamba has so much to offer and most of it is FREE!
Remember to keep eating and shopping local this summer. We have various opportunities to help keep everyone hydrated from sno cones, ice cream, nutrition teas & shakes, and coffee. Need to fill those little tummies up? Itawamba has things for even the pickiest eaters. Eat on the waterway, off the beaten paths, in downtown Fulton, did someone yell Pizza (we’ve got that covered in more ways than one), some of the finest BBQ whether by food truck or take a short drive to the Ozark community. Whatever they are craving, our businesses have got them covered. Discover more about Itawamba at….itawambams.com!