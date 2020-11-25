“You ain’t from round here are you?” is not really a question. If it is being said to you, then the answer is no, no you’re not. If you want to fit in, then it’s “No, I ain’t.” Be careful how you answer because you could make someone “madder than a wet hen”. If you don’t know what this means, then throw water on an hen and then you will quickly find out. Something tells me that you’ll never forget again. While everyone is gathered round to watch this spectacle, you will hear the phrase “Bless Your Heart”, which can have different meanings depending on the situation. In this instance it means you’re “not very bright.” Don’t worry about it. You will quickly find yourself drinking some sweet tea, and it will make everything better. If you tell someone you’ve never had sweet tea, then expect the phrase “Heavens to Betsy” to be said. It’s just an expression of surprise. Betsy stuck, but I guess anyone’s name could work. You may be called a lot of names like “sugar” and “hon”, and ladies, “Purty as a Peach” is one of the highest compliments!
Now, in the South, you will find lots of fried food. If it can be fried, it usually is. You must have fried chicken, fried fish, and fried green tomatoes or as we call them “maters”. Yes, we fry our veggies too. Trust me, you will want to take advantage of this offering. We have chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes topped with white gravy. Don’t ask for gravy on the side or no gravy, because you will get an inquisitive look and hear “Bless Your Heart” again. By the way, basically everything can be “chicken fried”; the options are plentiful. Our BBQ is a must try as well. It is always slow cooked to perfection and will make you want to “Slap ‘Yo Momma”. Don’t do that because Momma’s in the South will slap you “into the middle of next week”. Make sure to end your meal with all sorts of goodies like banana pudding, a cobbler always with vanilla ice cream, and if you’re really lucky you might have chocolate pie or caramel cake. Before you leave, you will be “full as a tick”!
Now, we don’t like for anyone to get “too big for his britches”, so we do exercise too. Whether on horse-back, four wheelers, golfing, fishing, car racing, or “water skiing” (which we don’t have to explain in the south because “Hell has frozen over” if it snows enough to ski), you can always get a good workout in. We also sling mud with our trucks or build bon fires. One thing to keep in mind is the southern wave. As you pass a car, you may see one finger go up from passing motorists. Unlike city folks, this gesture is a good thing. We use this signal to say “hey”, “how ya’ doin”, and “how’s ya’ Momma ‘nem”. It’s quite efficient actually. Here’s one last piece of advice, just wave at everyone and every passing car. Southern hospitality goes both ways!