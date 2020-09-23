On the fateful morning of 9/11/01, everything suddenly came to a screeching halt. Americans viewed their televisions in complete shock as smoke and fire billowed from the World Trade Center, people ran for their lives in the streets, and another plane impacted the second of the Twin Towers. Within minutes, one tower fell, and then the second tower collapsed. A light-colored ash and dust covered the streets and the people. American heroes – police, firemen, paramedics, and everyday citizens–risked their lives to rescue victims as the whole world watched in disbelief. As citizens tried to comprehend the images, another plane disappeared from radar over Pennsylvania, and a fourth plane hit the Pentagon. Time seemed to stand still. Fear and panic set in as people began calling loved ones. Schools locked down; airplanes changed their routes and promptly landed; our president evacuated a classroom in Florida to go airborne in Air Force One; and as Alan Jackson sang, it seemed that “the world stopped turning.”
How did America respond to this terrorist attack on our country? They united. Churches swelled with families seeking direction, hope, and salvation. Communities initiated neighborhood watch programs, and many homeowners locked their doors for the first time ever. Citizens prayed for our leaders, for the fallen, and for the brave American soldiers readying for war. Yes, thousands of young men and women volunteered to serve in our military. Fire departments and police departments grew their ranks too. Americans joined together to celebrate law enforcement, first responders, and the military. They received the upmost respect for their efforts in keeping us safe. Old Glory seemed to wave everywhere. Americans recognized that the terrorists attempted to destroy our culture, our freedoms, and our way of life. We united to defend the United States of America.
Earlier this month, we remembered that day, nineteen years later. Unfortunately, the atmosphere in our country has changed tremendously. Our nation, which stood together in solidarity in 2001, seems to be more divided now than ever before. Now, our newscasters celebrate those who mock America and its freedoms. American citizens terrorize their fellow Americans in cities throughout the country. Many openly mock our values, physically attack our first responders, and trample the American Flag. Elected officials shout anti-America rhetoric from the halls of Congress and in the media. Patriotic American citizens feel attacked for simply loving their country.
Have we forgotten how it felt that day? Remember when President Kennedy proclaimed, “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” We must reflect on the liberties that we too often take for granted, and seek ways to protect them for future generations. We must teach our children and grandchildren the lessons we have learned. The attacks on our country continue; therefore, our steadfast support must continue. May God bless those who enforce our laws and those who abide by them, and may we remain forever “One Nation Under God.”