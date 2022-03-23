Itawamba County will be bustling with activity next week. Months of time, energy, and effort have been invested in planning each of these events, and it is vitally important that the citizens of Itawamba County participate in them to ensure their success. Mississippi Main Street’s team of professional experts will be working in each of our municipalities to create a roadmap of projects to improve our curb appeal. Citizens, please make plans to attend the community visioning session in your area:
• Monday, March 28th-Fulton Community Visioning Session is at 5:30 p.m. at the City of Fulton Boardroom,
• Tuesday, March 29th- Tremont Community Visioning Session is at 5:30 p.m. at the Tammy Wynette Legacy Center,
• Wednesday, March 30th- Mantachie Community Visioning Session at 5:00 p.m. at Mantachie Town Hall.
Then, everyone in Itawamba County is invited to join us Friday, April 1st at 11:00 a.m. for the Roadmap Reveal Reception at ICC Student Services Banquet Room.
Pickin’ in the Park is back on Thursday, March 31st at Playgarden Park. Line Dance lessons begin at 6:00 p.m. and local artists start performing at 7:00 p.m. Join us before the pickin’ at Gaither Mercantile to celebrate the Grand Opening of Porter’s Popsy at 5:30 p.m. Porter Moore, an entrepreneur at age seven, is investing his Christmas money in starting his business. His business motto is to “Make Today the Best Day”! ICDC works tirelessly to invest in the future leaders of Itawamba County and always enjoys helping these young people achieve their dreams. If you or anyone you know would like to explore starting a business, contact us at 662-862-4571 to set up an appointment. We will guide you through the entire process and help promote your business too.
The Redlands Festival is BACK! This awesome festival has been revived after a quarter century hiatus. So many throughout the county have come together to plan and prepare to pay homage to our Chickasaw History. There will be something for everyone: Redlands Run 5K, Arts & Crafts Vendors on Main Street in downtown Fulton, Entertainment and Food Vendors on Friday night and Saturday, and Boss of the Toss Cornhole Tournament. The Doggie Dash race (bring your small and medium breeds to compete), educational stations, children’s art, and silent auction will be inside Playgarden Park. Horse drawn wagons will deliver you from parking areas to Main Street. Let’s celebrate and bring our community together again just like it was in the good ole days!
We are so blessed to live in a free nation so that we can come together as a county to sing, dance, worship, educate, and celebrate together. Let’s embrace our moment to show the best of America right here in Itawamba County. As the great Mississippi author, William Faulkner said “We must be free not because we claim freedom, but because we practice it”. Let’s roll out the welcome mat and show our visitors a little piece of Mayberry exists right here in Itawamba!