Our country is at a breaking point. As I ponder how we got to where we are, I think back to the America I grew up in. Every morning at school, we said the Pledge of Allegiance, said a class prayer and teachers would give a devotional. It set the tone for each day. We were taught to show respect by saying ma’am, sir, please, and thank you. If an adult told you to do something, you did it without question, or face the consequences. Consequences came immediately. I remember singing the National Anthem at just about every kind of event. All clubs, sports, and groups stood tall and proud with hands over hearts. If you were wearing a hat, you took it off. If something wasn’t American made, our families didn’t buy it.
As kids, we were encouraged to get outside and explore. We had no smartphones, I-Pads, and earbuds. If you had a radio attached to your bicycle, all of the other kids envied you. Packs of kids were flying down the road with no hands and no helmets either. You didn’t go home until the street lights came on! We never carried water bottles because they didn’t exist. If you got thirsty, you would go to the nearest water hose. If you were really lucky, one of your friend’s mamas would make Kool-Aid. Making firefly lamps was the highlight of the evening, and you waited patiently trying to catch those flies, putting them carefully in one by one. We poked holes in the top of the lid and laid in bed watching them dance around. Dinner was eaten around a table and began with a prayer. It was a much simpler time.
What’s different now compared to then? Our lives were centered around family, faith, and country. We can take our country back to a simpler time, one family at a time. There is much to be learned from the history of those that survived world wars, the outbreak of the Spanish flu, and the Great Depression. Their survival skills can still teach our children the need to repurpose, take care of others, place God in the center of our lives, and revere those that sacrificed so this country could be free. We teach patriotism by example, through telling our history, and by the products we purchase. Respect and honor are engrained at a young age and taught by example. Children never fail to imitate. Just ask a teacher. There is a definite need to unplug and get outside. Being in nature encourages exploration and imagination. It also reminds us how small we are and helps re-center ourselves. Challenge your family to live off the grid for a weekend. You will discover new things about each other, spend much needed time together, and relax while taking in creation. Each family working to raise their children with the values of family, faith, and country will bring our country back to God.