As Christmas is right around the corner, I can’t help but get nostalgic by remembering Christmas pasts. I’ve been remembering those loved ones who are no longer here, the smiles and joy of little children on Christmas morning, and all the time spent with those I cherish topped off with great food. I can’t help but think of my Aunt Pug’s “Trash” she made every year, my Mammaw’s Divinity, and all the other scrumptious food that is a family staple. One of my favorite things we do each Christmas Eve is to go look at Christmas lights. That is a tradition my PawPaw started with us grandchildren. I’ve carried on the tradition with my children. Our little family always ends the evening by opening one present a piece from under the tree, watching a Christmas movie, and making homemade cookies for Santa. We take time to read the story of Christmas. Remembering that Jesus is the reason we celebrate Christmas. These traditions make my heart so happy.
Our family scaled way back this year on spending for Christmas gifts. We are taking the extra we are saving to give to those in need. There are so many that will be without homes due to the recent tornadoes, those that can’t afford to buy food for a Christmas dinner, and some without any presents for their children too. I love the song "Let Others See Jesus in You." There is no better time than at Christmas to be the reflection of the baby that was born of a virgin, laid in a manger, that later gave his life to so that we could be saved. He was born to be God’s sacrifice for such a sinner as I and you. Spreading the love and joy of Jesus during the Christmas season reminds us all of the love God has for us. There is no better time to also show the example to our children by giving instead of receiving. Give of yourself, your time, your talents, and give of your money also to someone in need. Sharing the blessings God has given you, might just change a life and a heart. If we want to bring our country back to God, we do it one person, one family, one municipality, one county, one state at a time until the whole nation reflects his love, mercy, compassion, and forgiveness.
May God bring your family love and joy this Christmas season. May you have special time with those you hold near and dear. May you have peace and comfort in knowing that those who are no longer with us are celebrating His birth with you in spirit. May all those that can’t come together due to sickness or traveling be remembered. May all the glad tidings of joy abide in you. May you help spread the Christmas Cheer to all those around you. May you all be kept safe, warm, and may your bellies be full. Merry Christmas!