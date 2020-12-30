The Holiday Season has been very different this year. Our own family plans changed to adapt to COVID-19 to ensure we were keeping everyone as safe as possible. Our little family watched as Venus and Saturn came together to display the Christmas Star for the first time in 800 years. That’s something we will always have in our memories and tell the grands and great grands about. This season we enjoyed watching Christmas movies in our pjs, decorated sugar cookies, made lots of hot chocolate and homemade apple cider, and of course ate way too much. It’s funny with how crazy this year has been, we have concentrated more on our little family more than ever before. We’ve taken time to talk, play, and enjoy each other more this year than any other. It reminds me of one of my favorite songs: “(There’s No Place Like)Home for the Holidays” sung by Perry Como. As I’m humming along the famous words that seem to say it all: “Oh! There’s no place like home for the holidays, ‘Cause no matter how far away you roam, If you wanna be happy in a million ways, For the holidays you can’t beat home sweet home!”
Many of us have learned more things about ourselves and how to do things we never thought we would need to do. Projects galore have been completed; homes were nested in; countless meals have been cooked in our kitchens. All of these activities occurred while doing something so simple, spending time together as a family unit. This is time I wouldn’t give back for anything in the world. We had loved ones who became sick, and some of those sweet dear loved ones passed on. We watched as businesses closed, schools went virtual to protect our children, and our work lives changed on a dime. I think all the instability caused us all to reach deep from within to draw on one simple promise: we are not promised tomorrow, so let’s make everything we can out of today! I know we are all grateful we have today and understand now more than ever how special that is and to not take it for granted. Most families have realigned priorities as a result of this reminder. I’ve always been told it’s the little things in life that really matter. I believe that now more than ever before.
As we look to the New Year with some anxiety of exactly what it will bring, let us all choose to concentrate on the things we have the power to change, do our best each and every day to have healthy habits, and place the rest in God’s hands leaning on His understanding. He wants us to look to the future with hope, knowing that we can put our trust in Him, despite all the chaos going on in the world today. ... Instead, we put our hope in Him knowing that He will keep every promise He has made to us (Ezekiel 12:28).