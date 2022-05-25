As I’ve spent the last few weeks recovering from all the awesome events in April and planning for what’s next for Itawamba County, all I can say is I’ve been truly overwhelmed. Overwhelmed with excitement and the anticipation of all the future holds for our municipalities and the county as a whole. We’ve completed recruitment for next year’s Itawamba Jr. Leadership Class of 2023! Our Itawamba Jr. Leadership committee will be reviewing the applications and sending letters by the end of May to the students accepted into the program. The team can’t wait to start working with the future leaders of Itawamba. Our county is truly blessed with the best and brightest this world has to offer. Our future is in their hands and the committee looks forward to pouring into growing their leadership skills. Our hope is they will take the knowledge that is gained and use it to better themselves, their communities, and this nation.
Mississippi Main Street announced Itawamba Main Street is receiving $100,000 of $5 million appropriated by the Mississippi Legislature to assist with Tourism projects. Our Main Street Committee in each community is so excited to learn the parameters of the grant and in the meantime will be meeting to set project priorities for the next five years. These projects will include signage, sidewalks, murals, pocket parks, improvements to existing parks, increased marketing for our communities, lighting, landscaping, and storefront curb appeal improvements. If your organization or business would like to be a partner in helping with match grant money, sponsoring improvements, or would like to help in any way, please contact our office. Your monetary donation will help get these needed projects underway, and they’re tax-deductible too! The next few years will bring a more welcoming view to show our guests, new residents, and potential businesses why Itawamba is the place to live, invest, and raise future leaders in our lovely and safe county.
As our communities are working together to strengthen, beautify, and grow our county, we need every elected official, every business owner, every community leader, and our youth to come alongside us to help Itawamba be the shining light of hope, hospitality, and unity so we may reach the destiny God has laid out before us. Our future is bright if we can all pull together in the same direction working as a team to build a prosperous future for generations to come. It’s not about us; it’s about them. When we look at the state of our nation and our world, we must understand it all depends on us. How we invest our time, money, and talents can make or break our county and the lives of those that will live with the decisions that have been made for the better or for the worse. I don’t know about you, but I was raised to leave things better than I found them. Let’s pull up our bootstraps and get to work!