It’s been a very busy summer for ICDC and Itawamba Main Street. Since our Itawamba Main Street Roadmap Reveal, we’ve been meeting with elected officials, business owners, building owners, and community leaders to begin building sub-committees to take the lead on the recommended projects from the MS Main Street Professional Team. The Mayors of each municipality are taking the lead to help organize the sub-committees for each Main Street committee. We are excited about the work ahead and can’t wait to see the transformations in each municipality.
Fulton: Concentrating efforts on re-branding website, new murals, string lighting, and signage for this year. Fulton will also be applying for grants to help fund sidewalks, lighting, and landscaping bump-outs for Adams Street along with brick crosswalks and bump-outs on Main Street.
Mantachie: Concentrating efforts on re-branding the website, new signage, mural, park upgrades, and Old Town Square attractions for projects for this year. Mantachie will also be applying for grants to assist in funding for lighting, landscaping, and sidewalks.
Tremont: Concentrating efforts on rebranding the website, murals, the addition of a pop-up park in the center of the new town square, and applying for grants to assist in funding for sidewalks, lighting, and landscaping.
As we move forward, the biggest need is to have movers and shakers that want to be a part of helping complete these projects. It is going to take small groups of individuals working together on each project simultaneously in order to achieve the tasks at hand. We need your help! If you have a talent in construction, landscaping, design, or art, or if you have money you are willing to invest, please let us know. Just contact the ICDC office at 862-4571 to get involved and be a part of helping transform our communities to attract more residents, businesses, and tourists.
Events abound over the next year with some new and some returning. We are working with each municipality to get those scheduled for the next year. Be watching our social media for updates. As families are readying for back to school, don’t forget to shop small and shop local! Our businesses need your support. When you shop local, you are helping to support a family, provide more jobs, and those tax dollars go to support your school, infrastructure, and Main Street improvements. This Friday and Saturday are Back to School Tax-Free Weekend for clothing and school supplies. A full listing of tax-free items that qualify is posted on our Facebook page at VisitItawamba. Itawamba Jr. Leadership Retreat is scheduled for Saturday, August 6th from 8:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Midway Marina! We have many exciting activities and presentations in store to help grow the leadership skills for the future leaders of Itawamba. We’ve held ribbon cuttings for new businesses in Fulton: K2 Fashions, Sugar Craze, Wendy’s, Rosie’s Shaved Ice, and Farmers and Merchants held a groundbreaking for the new location at the former Pizza Hut. Welcome Businesses!
