I hear on the daily: “You outa to do this or that”, “Our town needs _____”, or my fav “Why haven’t you done this already”. There’s never a shortage of folks making lists for me, but who’s going to help get the lists checked off? Nothing stresses me more than to have a bunch of projects floating around that aren’t completed or knowing there is a ton more to be done. How and when do I have time to do it all? One person can’t bring drastic change on their own and one person isn’t solely responsible for holding the proverbial bag! It takes a large group of people dividing up tasks and taking responsibility for completing the task at hand. Imagine if we had a group of 50 people in each municipality take the ownership of different projects and helped to get them done. How much faster could we see positive change, more beauty, and more places for people to gather, enjoy each other, and feel a part of the community?
The definition of community is a feeling of fellowship with others, as a result of sharing common attitudes, interests, and goals. It’s time to activate the word community! Let’s join together with common goals and roll up our sleeves and get to work. If you see something you think needs to be done, get a group of folks together and get about doing it. As my Mammaw used to say, “Don’t sit around on your laurels waiting for somebody else to do it. Get up and do it yourself!” Yes, I had to check the spelling on laurels! How many times did you hear that growing up? I can just see her with one hand on her hip wagging that finger at me. So, do what your Mammaw taught you! Be a part of your community by getting involved and actively working yourself to help make it better.
How do you get involved in projects around Itawamba County? Call the ICDC office, contact your elected officials, or ask a Main Street Committee Member. I’ve never known anyone that said no to someone who wants to help! There is plenty that needs doing. So, where do the churches fit in? They should be at the very front of the line to help. Everything that we are working to do around the county, helps each and every citizen by providing a better quality of life. I would love for churches to take a big role in community projects and help raise funds for them too. Each municipality needs more funds in order to start and complete the projects at hand. Our elected officials and committees need help from our business community, our manufacturers, our churches, our community organizations, and most of all help from you. Are you a fundraiser? Are you a worker bee? Do you have special talents? Be a part of the change and invest your time, talents, and money in your community.