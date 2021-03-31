Purpose is defined as “the reason for which something is done or created or for which something exists”. Have you asked yourself these questions: Why was I created? Why do I exist? To answer, you must look deep inside yourself. If you’re like me, you find yourself working through everything you’ve done wrong in your life first. That can take a while, but don’t allow the negative thoughts to keep you occupied so long that you to forget the questions that you’re answering. We are all born with a sinful nature; we’re imperfect. The “world” plays on our sinful nature. In this time of this big old world of ours, it seems that all that is wrong is acceptable and all that is right is perverted. This condition can make it especially difficult for someone who is seeking the truth to navigate what is purely right and what is purely wrong. Here lately, I’m asking myself if I’m the crazy one or if everyone else is just nuts. I always heard “it’s either right or it’s wrong.” Today, most influences counter that logic. History proves that darkness hates the light and works constantly to dim it. Our present circumstances are no different. The old devil likes to muddy the waters, but the truth remains. If you have trouble explaining it, then it’s most likely wrong. The right choice is usually the clear choice.
Now that purpose is defined and we understand what’s right is always clear, let’s sink down further to truly discover why we exist. The Bible tells us in John 15:11 “I have told you this so that my joy may be in you and that your joy may be complete.” God desires an intimate relationship with us and wants us to experience the true joy of living by reflecting His presence and giving Him the glory of our existence. Are you reflecting His presence? Did that question cut like a knife? We should desire to reflect Him with every fiber of our being. Imagine looking into a pool of water and not seeing your own face, but God’s face. That made me tear up just typing it. There’s a song I grew up singing “Let Others See Jesus in You” by Baylus Benjamin McKinney. It’s a simple chorus with deep meaning. What can we do every day to help others see Him?
With every breath, with every word, and with every motion, let us proclaim His glory bringing honor to the One who created us. As we celebrate Easter, let’s take time to remember Jesus’ life on Earth, His ultimate sacrifice, and His resurrection. Then, let’s commit to make every day a living and breathing example of His love through us. Open yourself up to be filled, and spread love and joy to others. Strive not to make surface connections but deep connections with people everywhere. Let’s connect deeply with Him and each other. After all, that’s why we are here!