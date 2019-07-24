“April showers bring May flowers” is the saying, but June and July showers brought brainstorming sessions!
Over the past few months, Fulton businesses and elected officials have been meeting to plan brand new events and create ideas to help our new and old businesses prosper. These sessions have generated outside-the-box ideas, excitement, and a readiness for everyone to work together to benefit the collective whole. It is a thing of beauty to witness businesses trading ideas and cheering one another on while creating one-of-a-kind events. The result will be wonderful projects that will enhance local quality of life, drive tourism, and will help our local businesses stay and grow.
With that said, the collective “we” are rolling out a new event to ring in fall: “Endless Summer.” Mark your calendar for August 9-10 to attend a retro event celebrating the way things used to be. On the 9th, beginning at 6 p.m., we will have ribbon cuttings to celebrate three new stores in downtown: Main Street Vintage and Antiques, Farmhouse, and Southern Belle Antiquities. Participating businesses will be open until 8 p.m. and will have door prize drawings, food, games and lots of great deals. On the 10th at 10 a.m., the downtown event will begin. There will be antique cars, homemade ice cream, freshly squeezed lemonade, watermelons, artisan and food vendors, pickin’ on the courthouse square, dancing in the street, and an inflatable for the kids in the park. Businesses will also be in on all the fun with free hot dogs, face painting, tastings, an art show, specialty items, and games. This will also be a welcome celebration for our ICC students moving into the dorms. We encourage any business or organization that would like to be a part of this event to contact Fulton City Hall for more information. There is nothing more exciting than to see businesses supporting each other and the community celebrating alongside them.
From Sep. 20 through Oct. 31, Fulton businesses will participate in the Fulton Scarecrow Tour. Each participating business will decorate a scarecrow in the theme of their business. We encourage you to come out and take a picture with each scarecrow and tag the business in your post! This is a fun way to ring in the Fall season and will be a positive promotional opportunity for Fulton and our businesses. We can’t wait to see all the scarecrow creations through town!
Itawamba Jr. Leadership will kick-off with a retreat on Aug. 3 at 8 a.m. We will begin at the ICC ropes course and will spend the rest of our time together for a retreat at the Caffeinated Indian. Cory Lee, Dr. Joe Lowder, Lori Holland and the Itawamba Jr. Leadership Committee are so excited to present to the students on recognizing their leadership traits, ways to grow, and working together on a new and exciting community project.
Vaunita Martin is the executive director of the Itawamba County Development Council. She can contacted at vmartin@itawambams.com