A graduation ceremony was held on April 1 to celebrate the Itawamba County Development Council Jr. Leadership Class of 2021.
They started the year off in October, joined by Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, Senator Daniel Sparks, Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson, Itawamba County Supervisor Tiny Hughes, Chancery Clerk Michelle Clouse, Fulton Mayor Barry Childers, Tremont Mayor Robert Don Whitehead, Alderwoman Liz Beasley, and Renaissance Community Loan Fund Community Outreach Coordinator Jeremy Martin in a Zoom session for a lesson in civics, a first for the program.
The group was finally able to have its first in person meeting January when they toured the Itawamba Community College Belden campus.
In addition to attending their Civics and Real World Sessions, each student is required to complete a service project as part of their participation.
“Of all the things we do throughout the year, the service project is the one nearest to my heart,” ICDC Director Vaunita Martin told the audience at graduation. “It’s the most important thing we do, in my opinion, because it requires students to give of themselves.”
At this year’s graduation ceremony, Jr. Leadership students created presentations to demonstrate the scope of their projects as well as the lessons they were able to take from the work the performed.
Alivia Lindsey, Madison Jones, and Courtney Moran worked together to refurbish and stock Blessing Boxes in various locations throughout the county. The group began by cleaning and repainting each box to give them a fresh and cohesive look. Once, each box had its makeover, it was filled with toiletries and food items to be accessed by anyone in need.
Zayda Patterson and Emma Connor chose to focus on the Fulton Animal Shelter. The girls created a foster program in hopes of helping some of the strays at the shelter to find a home. In order to qualify as a foster, one must be 21 years of age, financially self-supporting and a resident of the city of Fulton. If there are other pets living in the home, they must have an up to date shot record and be spayed and/or neutered.
Jr. Leadership participants Emily Wilemon, Lauren Johnson, Taylor Bennett, Sarah Sheffield, and Evan Boudreaux worked together to establish Little Free Libraries throughout the county. Little Free Libraries are small community driven book exchanges. The students held a book drive and collected donations from local churches to fill the little wood boxes.
Each student was presented with a graduation cord to signify their completion of the Jr. Leadership program as well s $150 to use toward books or other future necessities for school.
ICDC is currently accepting applications for the Jr. Leadership Class of 2022. Applications are open through the end of April to entering high school juniors and seniors currently residing in Itawamba County and can be found at http://itawambams.com/jr-leadership/.