The Itawamba County Development Council’s Jr. Leadership Program Class of 2021 recently held its first official session for the year and first ever Zoom session.
Sponsored by the Itawamba County Development Council (ICDC) and currently in its fourth year, the Jr. Leadership program is geared toward building leadership strengths and preparing junior and senior high school students for challenges they may face as leaders.
Officials from ICDC opted to take their classes online this year via Zoom meetings, in order to ensure the safety of their students through proper social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jr. Leadership members typically attend educational sessions throughout the year, including programs focused on budgets, finances, and county and state history, as well as a career expo and tour of Itawamba Community College.
In their Oct. 8 meeting, students were joined by guest speakers Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, Senator Daniel Sparks, Sheriff Chris Dickinson, Board of Supervisor President Tiny Hughes, Chancery Clerk Michelle Clouse, Fulton Mayor Barry Childers, Tremont Mayor Robert Don Whitehead, Fulton Board Alderwoman Liz Beasley, and Renaissance Community Loan Fund Community Outreach Coordinator Jeremy Martin.
Martin presented to the students on the Electoral College and its role in the upcoming Presidential election. He also discussed various election outcomes depending on how each state chooses to use their votes. Student were able to participate by choosing whether they would vote democrat or republican in the upcoming election.
Currently there are 12 students enrolled in the Itawamba Jr. Leadership Program Class of 2021. Over the past four years, 73 students have completed the program.
Each year, participants take on large-scale community projects as part of the program.
“The students will be doing service projects of their choice this year,” Itawamba County Development Council Executive Director, Vaunita Martin, shared with the Times. “We already have a student that has chosen to revamp the Little Free Libraries needing some attention and holding a book drive to replenish them.” The money for this project comes from the Mississippi Pandemic Response Broadband Availability Act.