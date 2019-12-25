Itawamba County Development Council’s (ICDC) presented its annual Small and Large Business of the Year awards during the State of the County and ICDC Annual Meeting on Dec 5.
Comer’s Restaurant in Dorsey was presented with the Small Business of the Year Award. The award for Large Business of the Year went to Tombigbee Tooling in Mantachie.
Originally opened by James and Joyce Comer in 1970, Comer’s Restaurant was purchased in the mid-1980s by their son and his wife, Mike, and the late Marilyn Comer. The restaurant is currently operated by their children: Troy, Terry and Carrie.
The business will celebrate 50 years of service in 2020. Carrie Comer Hitt accepted the award on behalf of the restaurant.
DeWayne and Deb Thornton started Tombigbee Tooling in 1988 and, despite its increase in size, the business has remained family owned and operated throughout its 30-year history.
DeWayne Thornton has served the business in many capacities – as a toolmaker, designer, salesman and manager. Deb Thornton serves as co-owner and chief financial officer. Their son, Payne, graduated from Mississippi State University and works as the company’s industrial engineer.
The couple accepted the award on behalf of their company.