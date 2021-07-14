Itawamba County Development Council (ICDC) Executive Director Vaunita Martin recently announced the resurrection of an old City of Fulton favorite, the Redlands Festival.
“We are pleased to announce that the Itawamba Redlands Festival has been chosen to receive a $4,000 grant through MDA’s MS Tourism Development program,” Martin wrote in a social media post.
“We are so excited to be a part of helping the City of Fulton bring this festival back.”
Popular in the 90s the Redlands Festival was a favorite among local residents. In 1994, its annual 10k Redlands Run became a certified TAC course. Arts and crafts were set up around the Itawamba County courthouse square along with food booths. Among other events, Redlands ‘94 offered a car show, a firemen’s rodeo, a softball tournament, and a rimfire pistol shoot.
The Southern Starr Indian Dancers from Philadelphia were on hand to celebrate the county’s Indian heritage followed by local musicians and artists.
While details and plans for the 2022 Redlands Festival are in their infancy, Martin says the ICDC and its committees are looking forward to working with the City of Fulton to bring back the much-loved event.
“The Fulton Businesses Committee is committed to ensure support and success for this unique festival celebrating our Chickasaw heritage,” Martin said. “Stay tuned for more details as the Festival will be coming April 1-2, 2022.”