This year’s Itawamba County Development Council-sponsored Junior Leadership Program has joined together 21 of the county’s junior and senior students for an eight-month course on business, history, community, civic involvement.
The program opened in August with a weekend retreat at Itawamba Community College. According to Vaunita Martin, ICDC executive director and the program’s founder, the retreat uses the college’s rope course on one of the avenues to teach the young participants learn to work together as a team.
“Teamwork is vital to good leadership, and we want the students learn about each other, ways to communicate verbally and nonverbally, and to find the leadership skills they may not realize they possess,” she said.
Presentations for the retreat were given by Teresa McNeece, Lori Holland, Dr. Joe Lowder and Cory Lee. The Caffeinated Indian hosted the event.
Martin said the retreat sets the pace for their events in the months ahead.
In September, team members joined in a civic session with visiting city and county officials. An inside look at the budgets, projects, and issues faced by officials gave the students perspective on how government operates and the responsibilities that fall on the shoulders of public servants.
Chancery Clerk Michelle Clouse gave insight into property taxes and how her office works. Representatives from all county municipalities, Fulton, Tremont and Mantachie, and the Itawamba County Board of Supervisors hosted question and answer sessions to help participants better understand their offices.
“It’s vitally important [participants] learn how local government works,” Martin said. “We appreciate our leaders taking the time to give them insight.”
Team members visited the Imagine the Possibilities Career Expo in October at BancorpSouth Center in Tupelo. The event was sponsored by Toyota Wellspring Education Fund. Designed to provide a better understanding of the opportunities available after graduation, students were given a hands-on look at career options varying from aerospace to law enforcement. Martin said the expo allowed the Junior Leadership Program participants an opportunity to see many career options and to ask questions of those who experience them firsthand.
Martin is especially excited about this year’s Junior Leadership volunteer task: Members will be developing a tourism project.
Once the project is complete, “Swing by Itawamba” will have created 16 pergola covered swings across the county. Team members have been divided into four groups and the county has been divided into an equal number of sectors. Each group will take on a sector. Working with businesses and communities, they will design, develop and build their projects to draw tourism to specific areas in the county. Martin is encouraging each group to be artistic and creative with their projects.
“The project itself will teach the students how to work together on budgets, timelines and being creative,” she said. “Walton’s Greenhouse will help the students with the swings, and Jimmy Wilson with Porch Swing Pickings will be working with them on the pergolas. Working alongside these local businesses will be valuable to them as well.”
As a whole, the aim of the Junior Leadership Program, now in its fourth year, emphasizes the importance of community involvement and helps transform them into people who will help Itawamba prosper in the coming years.
The program will continue its monthly programs on a range of topics, economic development, basic finance, advanced education, career development and history. These programs are hosted by local leaders in business, government and civic organizations. In November, the group will visit ICC Belden.
“Students might have an opportunity to cover economic development, finance and career choices in their education, but we offer all of this in one package over the course of eight months,” Martin said. “Each session is designed to be a building block, each providing insight and growth on their path to great leadership.”
Participants in the program were chosen from a pool of applicants and represent each of the county’s three high schools.