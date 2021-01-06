While there won’t be a ceremony this year, now more than ever, our Itawamba County School District (ICSD) faculty, staff, and parents all deserve the highest praise and recognition.
Pushing through this new frontier of virtual learning and hybrid classrooms has been nothing short of a team effort.
From teachers reimagining how they teach and the structure of their entire classrooms to administrators delivering groceries to students’ front doorsteps ensuring that no student goes without food while not physically in school every day, every person at ICSD from top down has worked tirelessly to make this year as successful as possible.
Each year, one teacher, parent and paraprofessional from each of the county’s nine schools are recognized for their outstanding efforts during that school year.
In this, the first part of a three part series on faculty and staff from ICSD, we will be recognizing the Teacher of the Year award nominees from each school.
Award nominees for the 2020-2021 school year included:
Dorsey Attendance Center: Lisa Christian
Itawamba Attendance Center: Kerry Wiygul
Mantachie Elementary School: Lindsay Strider
Mantachie High School: Michael Strider
Tremont Attendance Center: Olivia Byrd
Fairview Attendance Center: Pam Moore
Itawamba Agricultural High School: Amy Jo Holcomb
Itawamba Career and Technical Center: Lee Brown
Improvement Center: Caryn Gann
Amy Jo Holcomb, Teacher of the Year from Itawamba Agricultural High School was selected as Teacher of the Year for the Itawamba County School District.
Holcomb teaches English III, English IV, African American Literature, Creative Writing and Mississippi Writers. She has been teaching for over 20 years.
According to officials from IAHS, Holcomb has played a vital role in easing the transition to virtual learning and teaching via Canvas for her colleagues.
Holcomb’s colleagues at IAHS praised her kindness and ability to connect to those around her.
“Her caring personality has enabled her to develop lasting relationships with her students and her co-workers.”
District winners were selected from a pool of winners from each individual school. According to Itawamba County Superintendent of Education Trae Wiygul, the district winners were chosen by a third party unaffiliated with the school system.