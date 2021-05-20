Itawamba County School Board held a public meeting on Thursday, May 20 to discuss their Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan.
Superintendent Trae Wiygul and Michelle Floyd, attorney for the Itawamba County School District (ICSD), addressed those in attendance informing them of the details of their current return to school proposal for the 2021-2022 school year. This proposal would still need to be voted on and adopted by the board at their next meeting on June 7.
Wiygul and Floyd said, after reaching out on Facebook for guidance from ICSD parents and the community, they determined that the response was overwhelmingly in favor of a normal return to school.
“We’re looking at regular five day weeks with masks being voluntary,” said Wiygul. It was later added that, unless mandated by the state, vaccines would also be voluntary. While there will still be options for virtual learning, those options will strictly limited to “a major medical necessity”. Those wishing to to continue virtual learning under this proposed plan would need to the petition the school board for special permission to do so.
“We won’t close that door completely,” said Floyd in regards to the students’ Canvas and Google Classroom accounts. “We’ll keep those programs up and going because we don’t know what could happen.” Floyd added that, while it would be up to the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) as to whether students could still be counted present by doing their work virtually in the event of a singular absence, she believed it would be helpful for students experiencing long term absences due to sickness or emergency to ensure that they don’t fall behind in their school work. Wiygul agreed.
“We’ve got to get our kids in front of our teachers,” said Wiygul. “We’re a little behind, but we’re going to catch up.” Wiygul and Floyd specifically cited the recently received scores for the third grade gate assessment as proof that students are not where they need to be academically.
Floyd asked for feedback regarding the taking of students’ temperatures each morning before they are allowed to enter the classroom. Attendees responded saying that they did not believe it was necessary unless the student or teacher was showing other symptoms.
ICSD parent, Sherri Moore questioned the board as to whether or not parent volunteers will once again be allowed in classrooms. Wiygul told Moore that would ultimately be up to the individual principals at each school. Floyd advised that there wasn’t anything in the eight page proposal saying that parents would not be allowed to volunteer.
“We want to be as normal as possible come August,” said Floyd.
This proposal will be presented before the Itawamba County School Board at their next meeting on June 7 to be voted on and either approved or rejected.